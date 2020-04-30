Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), in conjunction with Unilever Nigeria Limited, has donated relief materials to less privileged persons across 17 local government areas of the state to contain and cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown. The items include Close-Up toothpaste, Life Buoy soap, Sunlight detergent, Omo, Lux, Pears powder, among others.

Distributing the items, Mrs. Ugwuanyi, said the gesture was informed by the importance of personal hygiene, particularly hand washing, in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Disclosing that the products were donated to her pet project by Unilever Nigeria Limited, the Enugu Governor’s wife, noted that the items will not reach all the people of the state but would be handed over to Chairpersons of the 17 local government areas for onward distribution to “the poorest of the poor in rural communities.”

“We are here to support the state government with the help of Unilever Nigeria Limited. We have soap, toothpaste, Lux, Sunlight, Omo, etc, which they gave us because of the importance of hand washing and personal hygiene to our people. We used to give food stuffs, but with this COVID-19 pandemic, there is need to encourage our people to always wash their hands regularly,” she said.

Acknowledging the receipt of the items on behalf of other Chairpersons, wife of Udenu Local Government Chairman, Mrs. Ugochi Onah, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her generosity and motherly care for the people, especially the less privileged and vulnerable groups.

“This is not the first time our Mummy has been helping the less privileged. She has been doing so, most especially since the beginning of this pandemic.”

She also appreciated Unilever Nigeria Limited for the presentation of the items and promised that they will distribute them to targeted beneficiaries as directed by the Governor’s wife.