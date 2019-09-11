Over 100 beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme of the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, joined other women at a monthly prayer rally to offer prayers for the state.

The beneficiaries, who are mostly indigent, used the opportunity to express gratitude to God for giving Enugu State a benevolent, visionary and God-fearing governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and for using his wife, Monica, to wipe away their tears by granting them free education scholarships. The scholarship scheme, tagged “Project 102”, has offered scholarship to 105 candidates since it commenced in 2016.

Speaking at the event, one of the earlier beneficiaries of the scheme, Miss Winifred Maduko, a first class graduate, said that Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s gesture enabled her to pursue her education in spite of her poor background. Maduko, said education plays a pivotal tole in the alleviation of poverty, and commended Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her philanthropic disposition.

Another beneficiary, who is physically challenged, Aba Chigozie, also appreciated Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her gesture .

“I want to thank God for what Her Excellency, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has done in our life. On behalf of my colleagues, I pray that God will bless her and our governor. They will never lack and God will continue to replenish their pockets in Jesus name”.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi said the scholarship scheme was borne out of her passion to assist indigent people of the state realise their dreams.

She pointed out that the selection of the beneficiaries were devoid of any political or class inclination, adding that her motive was purely humanitarian, and that the target was to ensure that the poorest in the society are given a new lease of life.