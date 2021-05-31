Enugu State Ministry of Education has fixed Monday, June 7, as the resumption date for third-term of the 2020/2021 academic session for pupils and students of all primary and secondary schools in the state.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, on Monday in Enugu.

The commissioner advised parents and guardians to “ensure that your wards complete all holiday assignments given to them before schools reopen”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the school resumption date was earlier scheduled for Monday, May 31, following a week holiday for pupils/students in the state. (NAN)