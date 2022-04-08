Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of six monarchs into the state traditional rulers council.

Their appointment was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Charles O.C. Egumgbe.

Egumgbe said Igwe Godwin Ndubueze Madu of Enugu Agu, Achi, Oji-River LGA was appointed as the third Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council as well as the Chairman of Enugu West Zone Traditional Rulers Council.

The statement added that Igwe Daniel Njoku of Ezinese Oduma, Aninri LGA, was named Chairman of Aninri Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, while Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi of Agunese Affam, Mmaku, Awgu LGA, was appointed the Chairman of Awgu Local Government Traditional Rulers Council.

According to the statement, Ugwuanyi equally approved the appointment of Igwe Mike Mberedeogu of Inyi, Oji-River LGA, as the Chairman, Oji-River Local Government Traditional Rulers Council.

Igwe Justice Francis Ken Ezeike (Rtd.) of Imeama Umuabi, Udi LGA was appointed as Chairman of Udi Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, while Igwe Emmanuel Emeka Umunna of Ojjor, Uzo-Uwani LGA, was appointed as the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Traditional Rulers Council.