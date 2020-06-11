The Enugu State Government has approved the construction and development of a modern ranch for breeding of indigenous cattle.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Enugu.

The commissioner said that the approval was sequel to a memo from the State Ministry of Agriculture for the construction and development of an ultra-modern ranch for breeding indigenous Igbo cattle.

“The ranch will be located at Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

“This move will encourage the mass production and ranching of indigenous breed of cattle to meet increasing demand for beef and allied products in the state,” Aroh stressed. (NAN)