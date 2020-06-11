The Enugu State Government has awarded contracts for the construction of health facilities in seven Local Government Areas of the state, Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh has said.

Aroh disclosed this in Enugu on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting (SEC).

He said the contracts would involve construction of seven units of Type Three Primary Health Care Centres in Ezeagu, Nkanu East, Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze South, Isi-Uzo, Udenu and Uzo-Uwani LGAs.

The commissioner said that the health centres would be equipped and a water borehole and power generating sets provided in each of the facilities.

He said the contracts were expected to be delivered within 90 days, adding that the state government was committed to improving on its capacity to provide quality and accessible healthcare.

Aroh said that the council also approved renovation works, improvement of facilities and provision of essential supplies in 34 health facilities across the 17 LGAs of the state.

He said the aim was to scale up delivery of linked services and preparedness against community spread of Coronavirus in the state by the Enugu State Save One Million Lives (SOML) Project.

He said that approval was also given for the upgrade and rehabilitation of the General Hospital Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

He said that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi recently paid an unscheduled visit to the facility and directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to evaluate the structure with a view to rehabilitating it.

The commissioner said that work at the facility would include construction of a water borehole, perimeter fencing and reconstruction and asphalting of the access road.

According to the commissioner, other approvals are upgrade and renovation works at Nsukka District Hospital and construction of doctors residential quarters at the Nsukka Isolation and Treatment Centre.

Aroh said that the upgrade of facilities at the Nsukka District Hospital would include the construction of borehole, rehabilitation of an existing overhead water tank and reticulation of water in the premises.

He said the council also approved the purchase of 200 units of automated hand washing machine and hand sanitisers to be distributed to local councils, major markets, schools and designated public places. (NAN)