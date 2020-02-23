Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved intervention funds for infrastructural development in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka and Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

The approval, according to the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who briefed newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), was in furtherance of the efforts of the state government to advance development and increase the level of partnership with private and faith-based organizations on good governance.

Aroh said the council had approved the immediate release of the sum N150 million to Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka for upgrade of the facilities in the hospital to provide quality healthcare to the people of the state.

He also disclosed that the council’s approval for the release of additional N100 million to Uzo-Uwani LGA for further intervention along Nkpologu-Uvuru-Ukpatu-Adaba- Umuluokpa road, particularly the section that urgently requires erosion control work and embankment.

All this, he said, was in addition to N24 million released to Uzo-Uwani LGA for overhaul of the medical centre at Umulokpa, as well as the sum of N100 million disbursed to Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, for the completion of the access road to its permanent site at Ugwuomu Nike, Enugu East LGA.

The Commissioner explained that N500 million had earlier been approved and released to the University for the construction of the road.