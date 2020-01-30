The Enugu State Government has disclosed that it approved the report of the joint committee of labour and the state government, set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for negotiation of the consequential adjustment of the N30,000 Minimum Wage for the state civil servants, because of its commitment to workers’ welfare and the entire citizens of the state.

Briefing newsmen on outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who confirmed the state government’s approval of the consequential adjustment for payment of N30,000 Minimum Wage to all state civil servants, with effect from February, 2020, stated the decision was also as a result of the harmonious relationship between the state government and Labour.

The Organized Labour’s state leadership, led by Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, had earlier announced that the State Executive Council, after a meeting with the union, approved the consequential adjustment for payment of the new minimum wage to all civil servants in the state.

Igbokwe who disclosed that Labour is comfortable with the decision reached, added that the EXCO’s approval was a product of collective bargaining between Labour and the state government.