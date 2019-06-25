Activities of masquerades popularly known as Akatakpa in Ogbodu-Aba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, have been banned.

This followed a meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, traditional ruler and other stakeholders of the community, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

The meeting, which was convened at the instance of Governor Ugwuanyi, was aimed at resolving all lingering issues in the community since the election of the traditional ruler, Igwe Peter Ejeh, in 2008.

Announcing the outcome of the meeting, the Permanent Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer to the governor, Emma Ugwu, stated that “all warring factions in Ogbodu-Aba community have agreed to work together, withdraw all court matters and support Ejeh, in the spirit of peace and reconciliation, after 11 years of misunderstanding.”

Ugwu added that after the activities of ‘Akatakpa’ masquerades in Ogbodu-Aba were reviewed, it was unanimously agreed that it should be banned with immediate effect.