Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has commenced extensive repairs of potholes on Enugu urban and intercity roads, today.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Emmanuel A. Icheku, who made the disclosure yesterday, said it was in keeping with the position of the state government to commence the exercise once the persistent rains subside.

He said the ministry’s operation team has identified the potholes, taken inventory at various locations and also made adequate provisions for on-the-spot repair works, simultaneously.

Icheku appealed to the general public and good people of Enugu State, especially motorists, including those passing through the state to drive with caution while plying the affected areas.

He reassured the public and road users that the maintenance exercise would be completed in record time, to serve them better.