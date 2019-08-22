Enugu State government has condemned the alleged rape and killing of a 67-year old woman, Mrs. Regina Mba, by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the state government charged security agencies to immediately commence a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “The Enugu State government condemns in its entirety, the alleged murder of a woman in a farmland at Nchatancha community in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area.

“We condole with the family of the deceased and hereby charge the security agencies to commence a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to apprehending and prosecuting the culprits.”

Youths of the area were said to have mounted a protest on the Enugu-Abakaliki highway, urging government to act on the matter. This was said to have caused a gridlock on the road.

President General of Nchatancha-Nike community, Mr. Kingsley Anike, was reported to have said: “She (the deceased) went to farm on Wednesday between the 2 pm and 6pm in the evening when she was attacked.

“Later in the evening when we expected her home, she did not return. We started searching for her throughout the night and this morning (Thursday), we expanded the search.

“It wasn’t really a distant farm; it is a nearby farm because people are not living far from the location; so we saw her corpse and on getting there we saw that her undies were torn apart, lying by the side; she sustained stabbing on her hands and at the back of her neck; she was dead already.

“We called on the police who have visited the scene and took photo shots of the whole situation. The body has been deposited in the mortuary.”

Enugu police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said the police received report of the incident and that the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, had ordered full scale investigations.

He also confirmed that the corpse of the woman had been deposited at the hospital mortuary of the Annunciation Hospital, Enugu, for autopsy.