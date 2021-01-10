Enugu State Government has handed over a brand new 18-seater bus to Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu, in fulfillment of the pledge made by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi during the requiem Mass for the seven pupils and two teachers of the school, including other victims who lost their lives in a recent fatal road accident in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that Ugwuanyi, on the heels of the devastating incident, visited the recuperating survivors in the hospitals, and promised to pay their hospital bills, which he fulfilled through the Catholic Diocese of Awgu, the proprietor of the school, among other interventions.

Presenting the bus to the Enugu State Catholic Education Secretary, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ani, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said that the gesture was in keeping with the governor’s commitment to providing succour to the masses as well as his sensitivity to quality education and protection of lives and property of the people of the state.

Responding on behalf of the school and the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu, Nsukka and Awgu, Rev. Fr. Ani, expressed profound gratitude to the governor for all his interventions since the tragedy occurred.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, witnessed the brief event.