“On completion of the training, participants will be placed on jobs, and within an agreed number of months are obligated to pay back the cost of the training through their respective salaries. This way, they can not only contribute to the economic development of Enugu State and Nigeria at large, but funds can be recycled to train other youths, the Enugu SME Centre said.

As part of his critical human development projects, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi declared: “Our commitment in developing human capital and ensuring that businesses thrive is reflected in our World Bank ease of doing business ranking, which moved from 27th to 3rd”.

In line with his principal, Arinze Chilo- Offiah, Special Adviser, SME Development at Enugu SME Centre, added that, “Human capital development is important in improving and enhancing the quality of life of the people as well as the private sector ecosystem”.

Explaining the rationale for the training-for-jobs scheme, Chilo-Offiah said that they were high-income skills that would enable trained youths to thrive in today’s digital world, become innovative entrepreneurs and strategic valuable assets to Enugu State and the international community.