The Enugu government has expressed sadness over the death of its Commissioner for Transport, Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr, who died on Thursday, February 4, 2021, while in active service. In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government condoled the late Ekweremadu family, the people of Aninri Local Government Area and Enugu State.

This came, as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led a government delegation to the family of the late Commissioner on a condolence visit, at his Enugu residence.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was accompanied by his Deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, other members of the House and State Executive Council (EXCO), consoled the wife of the late Commissioner, Mrs. Stella Ekweremadu, his children and other family members.

During the condolence visit, Gov. Ugwunayi and his entourage were also received by the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, who offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Ekweremadu, and for God to grant his family and the state government the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has condoled with the former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu on the death of his brother, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu (Jnr) who was until his sudden demise, the Enugu State Commissioner for Transport.

A statement from Senator Chris Ngige’s Media Office in Abuja expressed shock that death snatched Mathias at the prime of his youth and career. “He died at a time his potentials were yet to be fully tapped for the benefit of the people of Enugu State and Nigeria at large.”

“Mathias had risen steadily. He was two-time Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State and made lasting impact. At the Enugu State House of Assembly where he subsequently served, he also left valuable imprint; contributions that might have been pivotal to his appointment as Commissioner for Transport. His death is indeed a big blow to the Government and people of Enugu State and the Ekweremadu family in particular,” the statement said.

It further prayed God to give the Ekweremadu family as well as the entire people of Enugu State, the fortitude to bear the loss of this gentleman and accept his soul in paradise.