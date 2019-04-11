Emma Jemegah

The Enugu State Government has denied report, circulating on Internet that it abandoned former Green Eagles captain and coach, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Ogbuagu Anikwe, there was never a time the state abandoned Chukwu, either before his illness or now, adding that Chukwu is not a destitute old man abandoned to his fate in the face of an emergency health situation.

“He is currently the Director of Sports in the Rangers Management Corporation, a public service job that enables him to meet his basic health needs.

“In the circumstance, Chukwu is an employee of the Enugu State Government. This was one of the strategies that Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu designed to take care of sportsmen, who had served the state or the nation in their youth.

“When Chukwu’s health situation was brought to the attention of his employer – Rangers Management Corporation – he was rushed to one of the best medical facilities in Enugu, where a team of five (specialists have been attending to him. The club immediately deposited N200, 000 with this health facility to begin his treatment.

“On hearing about his health condition, Gov. Ugwuanyi gave an additional N1.5million to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports to give to the family – to ensure that the football legend did not lack anything that the team of specialists may require to manage his condition.

“The governor has also given an additional N1million to the family, when the doctors demanded for a further deposit, bringing the amount disbursed by Gov. Ugwuanyi and the Rangers management to the Chukwu family to N2.7million,” the commissioner stated.

Anikwe described as false reports that Chukwu is suffering from an undisclosed illness and needed to be flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

“The doctors have not released a medical report of his health condition to anyone, not even to the state government that has been picking up his bills. It is therefore curious how anyone without this information could have determined that Chukwu needs oversea medical care, and the cost of this oversea care.

“The medical director of the hospital is also as surprised, as we are, that someone in the USA, who is not privy to a medical report on Chukwu’s condition can determine that he needs a treatment abroad and the cost of such treatment without Chukwu or any member of his family asking for a second medical opinion or for treatment abroad.

“The Enugu State Government notes that the negative stories surrounding Chukwu’s condition originated from the desperation of his friend in the US who is falsely claiming in his appeal fund drive message that Chukwu has been “abandoned.” And if at any time the hospital doctors or the Chukwu family indicate that oversea treatment is required, the Enugu State Government will be notified and will respond appropriately,” the commissioner submitted.