Enugu State government has imposed a curfew on Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State over the spate of violence in the area in recent times.

The traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, was killed on December 26, 2020, while the Vice Chairman of Oruku Town Union Caretaker Committee, Chief Samuel Ani, was murdered recently.

A Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the government is probing the incidents.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Nnayelugo Chidi Aroh, said the curfew was imposed by Governor Ugwuanyi, pursuant to Executive Order No. 2: 2021, dated 25th February 2021.

Aroh stated that the curfew, which is between the hours of 6pm and 6am daily, commenced from 6pm on Thursday, February 25, and would end at 6pm, on Wednesday March 31 in the first instance.

The Information Commissioner further stated: “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command has been directed to take all legal measures to enforce this order and ensure the arrest as well as prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

He enjoined the people of Oruku to stay the course of peace and go about their lawful businesses outside the hours of the day under curfew.”