The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has described the allegation that the Enugu State Government was building an Islamic Centre at Uwani, Enugu, as untrue and misleading.

Archbishop Chukwuma who spoke when the family of the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Aloysius Agbo, held a Thanksgiving Service and dedication of their twins, at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Nsukka, disclosed that what the state government is building is a Christian Chapel at the Government House, Enugu.

The cleric warned those peddling falsehood in the state to desist from such act capable of undermining the existing peace and good governance in the state, saying: “We don’t want rumours anymore in Enugu State”.

He urged the people of the state to continue to pray for successful trajectory of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration and for the governor to fully actualize all his people-oriented programmes in the state, which he is pursuing vigorously.

The state government and the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier debunked the allegation of an Islamic Centre in the state, calling on the public to disregard it entirely.

In a statement by the State Secretary of CAN, Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, the Christian body disclosed that the state government “recently approved to build a Chapel of Worship at the Government House, Enugu, not an Islamic Centre, as being mischievously peddled on social media”.