Following the unfortunate death of Mrs. Regina Mba of Nchatancha Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, the Enugu State government has directed the Management of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, to immediately carry out an autopsy on the deceased.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the medical exercise is to assist the security agencies in their ongoing investigations.