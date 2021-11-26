Globacom has been described as a pride to Nigeria and a testament to the whole world that the black man has the capability to run successful businesses.

This commendation yesterday came from the Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr Chidi Aroh, at the Enugu prize presentation ceremony held for winners in the company’s loyalty reward promo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

The Commissioner said, “Glo is doing extremely well and making all of us proud as Nigerians and black people. I commend Glo for rewarding loyal subscribers”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Said he, “I agreed to attend the event at a short notice because of my high regard for Glo. I am proud to identify with indigenous businesses that are excelling. We must make an irrevocable commitment to support our own; Glo is our own. If Glo does well, it will be a testament to the whole world that the black man has succeeded. Glo is doing extremely well and making all of us proud as Nigerians and black people. I commend Glo for rewarding loyal subscribers”.

While urging the company to do everything possible to extend connectivity to more rural communities within the state, the commissioner added the successes that Globacom has recorded in its 18 years of operations are attributable to its commitment to the well-being of its subscribers as evidenced by the promotion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .