Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Enugu State government and some foreign donor agencies are set to partner with The Less Privileged Empowerment Coordinators Network (TELPECON), the umbrella body of registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria to empower 44 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the South-East Conference and official inauguration of the TELPECON at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the Enugu State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said his government would wipe out the tears of the less privileged.

The governor, who was given an award of Excellence by the organisation, said: “The state governor is ready to partner with TELPECON in supervising the disbursement of the fund so as to ensure transparency and smooth operation.

“Any organisation that will make life meaningful for the people of this state, more especially the less privileged, will receive an attention from the state government.’”

The governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties, Uwakwe Azikiwe expressed happiness over the efforts of the TELPECON in putting smiles on the faces of the youths and less privileged in Nigeria in general and the South East zone in particular.”

Executive National President of the group, Rev. Elochukwu Mamah also said that the organisation is geared towards empowering over 44 million persons in Nigeria.

“As you know, TELPECON is made up of all the registered and good-spirited NGOs in Nigeria. We are into agriculture, industry and skills acquisition.”

“We have got approval for the payment of the grant that we have been waiting for since years back. What remains now is for the fund to drop into our account so that we can start the disbursement process. I assure you, by the special grace of God, the grant will be ready before this year runs out.

“The purpose of the TELPECON is to correct the past mistakes. We have been informed of some fraudulent people who dupe innocent Nigerians in the name of giving them grants through NGOs. This is inhuman. We condemn it and will arrest, charge and prosecute any person or group of persons found to engage in this fraudulent act.

“In my own NGO, The Celebrant, we have empowered over 20 women. This is to give you an insight into what TELPECON can do.”

Also in a chat with the reporter, the Vice Chairman, Executive Board of Trustees Prof. Elizabeth Praise said: “The organisation is ever ready to empower the less privileged. We have been doing it in our various NGOs and we will continue to do it in TELPECON. In my own NGO, Ishiba, we have empowered over 50, 000 persons in Nigeria. We believe that by coming together in form of TELPECON, we will do more.”

Executive members of the South-East disbursement committee were later inaugurated at the event.