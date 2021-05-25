The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in keeping with the directives of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has carried out the rehabilitation of the popular Etudo/Awkunanaw Street, Achara Layout, Enugu South Local Government Area, which was hitherto in a deplorable state.

Governor Ugwuanyi had paid an unscheduled visit to the Etudo/Awkunanaw Street, about six weeks ago, prior to the rehabilitation of the road, to ascertain its true state for immediate intervention, and consequently directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, to commence procurement for its reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Speaking during the governor’s visit, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, disclosed that the road was captured in the 2021 budget deliverables as one of the special intervention projects for urgent attention because of its socio-economic importance to residents of the area.

Nnaji, accompanied by the Deputy Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Enugu South (Rural) Constituency, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, explained that the governor’s visit was in furtherance of his tour of project sites to ensure that the deliverables in the 2021 budget were met.

Addressing newsmen when he inspected the last lap of the road rehabilitation, on Monday, the Works Commissioner said: “This road is being completed in keeping with the governor’s directives and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State as well as his administration’s start-to-finish policy.”

Nnaji added that other remedial works would be carried across other adjoining streets of Awkunanaw Street.

Deputy Leader of the House, Ugwu, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his swift intervention in the road which she said was neglected by previous administrations for decades.