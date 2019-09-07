Post-secondary school students of Enugu State, who are beneficiaries of the scholarship offered by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to study in Mewar University, India, yesterday paid a thank-you visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, ahead of their departure.

The elated students, numbering 22, who were accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Nwanneka Onah, and other officials of the ministry, said they were overwhelmed by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s benevolence, love, care and kindness in making their dreams come true.

Earlier his administration had offered four-year scholarships to 680 indigent students of the state studying engineering programmes in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Ezeagu Local Government Area and the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

Speaking on behalf of the new beneficiaries, Clara Nnaji, an ex-student of Anglican Girls Grammar School, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, thanked the governor for putting smiles on their faces and that of their parents, adding that they have found a father in the governor.

Offering prayers for Gov. Ugwuanyi while presenting a gift to him, Nnaji said: “We know that there is nothing on earth that we are coming to give you at this point that can be equated to your love and kindness, but we will say a very big thank you and pray that on this seat as governor.”