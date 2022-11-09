The Enugu State government has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently take steps to effect repair works on the 9th Mile-Opi Junction section of the Enugu-Makurdi expressway and the 9th Mile-Opi Junction old road which are in deplorable conditions.

This is as the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said it would carry out remedial works on the two federal roads in the interim, while awaiting the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The government said the federal interstate highways were awarded to RCC and ARAB contractors for total reconstruction, stating that works have not progressed on the roads as expected.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, said: “The state executive council in its last meeting, conscious of the difficulties arising from the situation of the roads, set up a Technical Team to visit the axis with a view to identifying the critical failed sections and report findings for some palliative measures aimed at immediate safe passage especially for petroleum products laden and articulated vehicles, which if not visited may negatively impact on the availability of these essential products in the state and its environs.”

Nnaji said Enugu State government was very concerned about the deplorable state of the two major highways, adding that the State Executive Council had directed that immediately the rains fully recede, palliative measures be carried out on the roads to give room for immediate passage of commuters and goods while awaiting the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The government appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently carry out maintenance works on the two major highways “to safeguard the lives of the citizens and protect their livelihood in these tough economic times.”