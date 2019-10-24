Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has directed the state fire service to reassess its emergency response capabilities given the onset of the dry season and the need to ensure the safety of lives and property should there be any fire outbreak.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said directive became necessary given the need to take measures that would forestall deaths and destruction of property from unexpected fire outbreaks.

Ortuanya said the government has also directed the Fire Service to visit disaster-prone locations, such as markets, housing estates, satellite towns, suburbs, and review their challenges that could be associated with accessing the areas.

He said fire service should put in place safety measures including access roads into and within the disaster-prone areas to enhance maximum response to an emergency. “Fire service should meet with the leadership of market unions and other relevant stakeholders in the course of this all-important assignment,” Prof. Ortuanya said.