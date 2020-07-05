The Enugu State government has promised to take adequate care of the wellbeing of the 10-year-old female house help, Miss Nneoma Nnadi, who was grievously injured and maltreated by her guardian, Mrs. Ifeoma Ozougwu and her husband, Mr. Jude Ozougwu. The state government also promised to offset her medical bills and ensure that she receives adequate medical attention.

It was reported that the woman and her husband, Mr. Ozougwu, who reside at Thinkers Corner, Enugu, and hail from Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, inflicted various degrees of injuries on the little child, which prompted their arrest by the Enugu State Police Command, and rescued of the victim – who is now receiving treatment at the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.

Consequently, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State directed his Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, to immediately visit the victim at the hospital to ensure that she receives proper medical attention.

Hon. Nnaji, who was accompanied by the Chief Medical Director of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, Prof. Hycienth Onah, to see the abused child, empathised with the victim and her immediate family and promised them that the state government will not take the matter lightly.

She stressed that “we can never sweep it (matter) under the carpet,” pointing out that the dastardly act undermined the Child Rights Act which “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration spent millions of naira, time and energy to enact in the collaboration with UNICEF, to make sure that every child in Enugu State is protected, given education, healthcare and right to life, among others.”

According to her, “Enugu State government is not taking this lying low. The state government will take care of all the medical bills, facility and everything concerning this girl.”

Expressing shock at the ugly experience the traumatised little girl encountered in the hands of her guardians, Hon. Nnaji thanked the neighbours for bringing the cruel incident to public domain, describing them as “Good Samaritans”.

Responding, the mother of the victim, Mrs. Nnedinso Nnadi, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the state government’s concern and intervention, disclosing that it was a traumatic experience for the child and the entire family and asked God to reward all those who have played roles towards the rescue and treatment of their child.

In his remark, the Chief Medical Director of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, Prof. Onah, explained that the victim is responding to treatment and being taken care of adequately, adding that her chances of full recovery are high.