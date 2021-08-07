The Enugu State Government, on Friday, said that it will be upscaling health of infants between zero and two years through a month-long statewide breastfeeding campaign.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), made this known to newsmen on Friday during a press briefing on the state’s World Breastfeeding Week.

Ugwu said that the campaign, which would be done in various communication platforms, would ensure improved nutrition of infants and reduce infant health burden on the state, families and mothers.

According to him, the campaign, which has already started on Aug. 1, will last the whole of August and the government, through the Agency, is laying serious emphasis on it within the period.

He noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended that breastfeeding guidelines should be intensified in the present COVID-19 pandemic to further strengthen the immune system of infants.

Ugwu noted that the Agency had been and would continue in the forefront of campaign on exclusive breastfeeding until six months old and initiation of breastfeeding within the first one hour of birth.

He said: “We will also maintain through the statewide campaign that there should be continue breastfeeding along with nutritionally adequate and safe complementary foods until two years old or beyond.

“The Agency is warning those producing and marketing infant milk formulas to abide by the WHO code.

“They should ensure that their marketing activities do not run contrary to the stipulation of the WHO, which is in the best interest of infants and nursing mothers.”

Ugwu said: “Breast-milk is the best nutrition and health-protection for infants’’, adding that it aids quick brain and physical development of the child.

“Breastfeeding also creates special bonding between the mother and child; ensures healthiness of the breastfeeding mother and make her womb heal and return to normal after the period of pregnancy,” he said.

The executive secretary also advised nursing mothers to always feed infants with breast-milk on demand and ensure that the child is well-positioned appropriately for the feeding.

“We are calling on the media to join us in this special campaign to sell the breastfeeding message.

“This would ensure no child in the state is denied his or her right to be breastfed according to the guidelines of the WHO.

“We are in all the major hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres in the state, sensitising people on the great benefit of breastfeeding as well and call on all to join us.

‘We also want fathers and other family members to join this campaign and assist nursing mothers around them for us to produce mentally- and physically-sound children,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week is “Protect Breastfeeding, A Shared Responsibility”.

The United Nations, through the WHO, has set aside Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 yearly as World Breastfeeding Week.

It is meant to draw attention to critical issues of infant health and immune boost based on well-practiced exclusive breastfeeding programme. (NAN)

