The Enugu State Government has introduced security numbers for tricycles to check crime perpetrated from transport sector.

The development came as OTrike, an on-demand tricycling hailing service made its debut in the state. The service on the OPay App was created to ease the stress of transportation in the state.

Chairman, State Tricycle Association, Mr. Benjamin Ikah disclosed the new policy for tricycles, during the official launch of Opera Payment Transport System (OPay), yesterday.

Ikah said the new security measure was to dissuade riders from using tricycles to commit crimes and to enhance the confidence of commuters who patronise tricycles. Ikah said the security number would be obtained through established units of Keke riders in the state.