From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A Non-Governmental Organisation, TechHer has organised an exploratory meeting of Civil Society Organizations in Enugu to ensure more political participation of girls and women in politics.

Speaking during an expanded meeting with over 26 CSOs in Enugu, the Executive Director of TechHer, Chioma Agwuegbo said the organisation envisions a society where women will have their pride of place in politics to achieve gender equality and democratic governance.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“We gathered CSOs in Enugu today to understand the challenges that effect women and girl-child in the state. We have come to run a Signpost project supported by the MacArthur Foundation through Premium Times Center For Investigative Journalism and we believe you do not enter a place to work without understanding the circumstances that they are operating.

“Today’s meeting was really a pivotal one for us to listen to civil society actors to understand the work that they do and also find a point of collaboration as you know nobody can do this work alone.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“So, we are meeting with civil societies, learning from their experiences, understanding their challenges but also presenting our work to them because it’s critical.

“We hope to build alliances with all the civil societies that attend meeting today, which is about 26 in number. We hope to work with them to deepen their own work and amplify their voices for the good of people of Enugu State.

“Again, we are engaging the civil societies because we can’t be everywhere but people who have been doing the work and engaging the grassroots. We need to understand what prevents women from voting so we can ensure that their voices are heard”.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .