Members of a socio-cultural organisation in the Enugu North senatorial zone, Odinma Nsukka, have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching enduring peace and stability in the state and unprecedented infrastructural strides especially in the rural areas.

Rising from their annual general meeting at Odinma Nsukka Secretariat at Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area, yesterday, members of the association, led by the Chairman, Vita Abba, expressed profound gratitude to Ugwuanyi for enthroning an enduring atmosphere of peace in the state, adding that his administration’s infrastructural strides, especially at rural areas in spite of the lean resources at its disposal, are impressive and commendable.

The meeting, which was essentially a gathering of leaders and stakeholders in the Enugu North senatorial zone, reaffirmed its commitment as well as the solidarity and unflinching support of the people of Nsukka for the governor and his people-oriented programmes and policies.

Abba thanked members for their individual and collective contributions to the noble course of the group aimed at promoting the good works of the governor as well as peace, unity and progress among people of the zone in particular and the state in general.

He appreciated all those who personally attended the event and the few who couldn’t, but obtained permission.

“I want to thank all of you who are here and the entire Nsukka people for all their unalloyed support for our illustrious son, Governor Ugwuanyi. Your support is not taken for granted,” Abba said.

The chairman disclosed that the resolution of the entire Nsukka people on November 2020 at Nsukka High School field, that they are solidly behind Ugwuanyi and his decisions in 2023 general election, remains sacrosanct.