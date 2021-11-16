From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Worried by the decline in developmental projects in some parts of Enugu State, the Enugu group under the aegis of ”Agbaja Leaders of Thought” has reiterated its commitment to tackling developmental challenges confronting Agbaja people of the State.

The group disclosed this to newsmen when its leadership of Board of Trustee paid advocacy visits to Ezeagu and Udi LGAs.

Daily Sun gathered that the visit was to engage traditional rulers from the communities that made up the two LGAs on their developmental agenda for the people of the area.

Addressing newsmen at Agu-Obu-Owa Ezeagu council headquarters shortly after their meeting with Royal Fathers, Prof Chinedu Nebo the Chairman Board of Trustees of the group said that the objective of the advocacy visit was to explain to them the focus of the group on critical issues affecting the people Agbaja.

Prof. Nebo, the former Minister of Power further said that Agbaja Leaders of Thought is a socio-cultural group of prominent and intellectual individuals from Ezeagu and Udi Local Government Areas as well as the Ngwo clan of the Enugu State.

According to him “we are here to dialogue with royal Fathers from Ezeagu and Udi LGAs and to explain to them the focus of the Agbaja Leaders of thought on critical issues affecting the Agbaja people.

Prof Nebo who was represented by Prof Agu Gab Agu, the Secretary of the Group, said that ‘part of it is the environmental issues of disused coal mines, mobilisation and empowerment projects, including economic emancipation, promotion of agriculture, skill acquisition and other profitable commercial oriented activities,’ he said.

Speaking further, Prof Agu said ‘by my estimation, the meeting was very successful because it gave the group the opportunity to interact and dialogue with the monarchs who are the true leaders and custodians of the values of Agbajas.’

He added that their discussion centred on other issues relating to the position of the Agbajas in Enugu state and in Nigeria, even as they agreed to accord due recognition to illustrious Agbaja icons, living and the departed, organising the economic summit, examine the extent of government presence in Agbaja land as well as promote and market the core values and aspirations of Agbaja people.

Prof Ike Oluka, a member of the group, said that the meeting became important so that the royal fathers will know the visions and mission of the group which is hinged essentially on the overall development of Agbaja land.

‘The dialogue was very fruitful because there is a need to raise the consciousness of Agbaja people on political and socio-economic issues affecting them and using the consciousness to develop the Agbaja people,’ he said.

Oluka enjoined all Agbajas at all levels of human endeavour to learn to be proud of their rich heritage adding that the way forward is to embrace the virtues of hard work, honesty, integrity and to be law-abiding.

Speaking on the willingness of the royal fathers to synergise with the group, the chairman Ezeagu LGA council of traditional rulers, Igwe Augustine Otiji expressed delight at the outcome of the meeting; adding that apart from the sound resolutions reached the meeting, the right people have been mandated to handle the development challenges confronting Agbaja land.

Igwe Otiji used the opportunity of the meeting to appeal to the youths of the area to be law-abiding and be devoted to their calling in order to achieve excellence and be meaningful to themselves and society.

