From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Peter Mbah Support Group (PMSG) has met with the newly appointed Director General of the Peter Mbah Campaign Organization, Chief Ikeje Asogwa.



During the meeting which was held at the Peter Mbah/PDP Campaign Office in Enugu, the support group congratulated Chief Asogwa on his emergence as Peter Mbah Campaign Organization Director General.

PMSG, which was led by its DG, Emeka Ogbu-Nwobodo, briefed Chief Asogwa on the numerous interactive programmes of the group since its formation which include PVC registration sensitization in several communities and markets across Enugu State, active participation during the incoming governor’s Thank You visits to NdiEnugu, ongoing sensitization and awareness on collection of PVCs, among others.

Emphasizing that failure to collect PVC is equal to self disenfranchisement, the PMSG informed the Peter Mbah Campaign Organisation that it also devotes much of its time to educating the Enugu State voting public on the workings of the BVAS and other segments of the voting process for the 2023 election.

“Undoubtedly, the PMSG have the capacity to work seamlessly, effectively and successfully with the Campaign Organisation as the pacesetting support group has strong roots not only at the Ward level but also down to the polling units within Enugu State,” he said.

In his response, Chief Ikeje Asogwa expressed gratitude to the group for the visit stating that he is very impressed at the large number of “high calibre political gladiators in Enugu State” who make up the PMSG membership and leadership.

He noted that PMSG, a group he even took notice of before his appointment as Peter Mbah Campaign DG, has been very visible in the build up to where the guber process is today.

He said it is noteworthy that the group did not come asking for job positions in the campaign organisation but to register its readiness to provide concrete support, collaboration and assistance to complement the efforts of the campaign organisation.

PMSG presented Chief Asogwa with a letter and insignia of appointment as Grand Patron and Leader in recognition of his numerous contributions to the political and administrative development of Enugu State.