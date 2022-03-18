From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condemned imposition of candidates on Enugu residents by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stating that it has led to poor governance in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Stella Chukwuma said this during a courtesy visit to an Enugu based civil society group, Enugu State Citizens Support for Equity and Good Governance (ESCSEG) on Friday.

In her remark, Chukwuma said she has come to partner with ESCSEG to help in sensitizing the electorates to know that elections provide an opportunity for them to enthroned good governance.

“We came to partner with this group because we are looking for persons who have the passion for good governance which will move Enugu State

“We are partnering with them to help create awareness and sensitize our people in the area of politics and the importance of voting. Our people are apathetic to voting due to the experiences they have had in past. Our representatives are not delivering the dividends of democracy.

“So, with ESCSEG we are going to move to communities and markets to tell them that politics is not as bad as they think.

The State Coordinator of ESCSEG, Onyendozi Onwe, who welcomed the delegation commended them for advocating full citizen participation in politics.

“You mentioned imposition of candidates in Enugu State. Let me put it to you that the ruling party is doing all these because of the weakness of opposition parties.

“If the opposition parties which are supposed to checkmate the activities of government is vibrant, the ruling party will deliver the dividends of democracy and there will be no imposition of candidates anywhere.”