From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A socio-cultural group under the aegis of ‘Nsukka Ezue’ has urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to maintain and sustain the governorship zoning arrangement in the state by picking his successor from Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

The group whose members were drawn from the six Local Government Areas that made up Enugu North Senatorial zone disclosed this in a statement they issued on Friday in Nsukka after their meeting tagged “National Dialogue on 2023 Election,” held at Adada Hall, Nsukka LG council Headquarters.

Prof Damian Opata, the chairman of Nsukka Ezue said that their current objective is to support the governorship zoning arrangement in the state to maintain peace fairness and equity.

The statement partly read; “Nsukka Ezue urge Governor Ugwuanyi to maintain and sustain the zoning arrangement regarding the office of the Governor that has been established in Enugu State before him by yielding it to Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

“We appreciate the enduring efforts of the Governor in maintaining and sustaining peace and stability in Enugu State.

“We also appreciate the monumental developmental strides recorded by the Governor in different sectors of the economy.

“Nsukka Ezue resolved to pass on the message that the next Governor of Enugu State should come from Enugu East Senatorial District, inline with the zoning policy in the State,” the statement said.

Stressing further the group noted that they unanimously agreed that Ugwuanyi should be encouraged and fully supported to produce his successor in line with the precedent already established by his predecessors in office in the state.

“Nsukka Ezue strongly condemn any attempt to frustrate, disorient, and destabilize the prevalent peace, stability and security in Enugu State through the desperate pursuit of selfish ambitions.

“We condemned the unfortunate and regrettable activities of our brothers and sisters who aid and abet this process of destabilizing Enugu state.

“Our current singular objective is to strongly support the current zoning arrangement in Enugu State, in which Enugu East has to produce the next Governor of Enugu State,” they said.

The group expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi who was represented during the dialogue by Prof Malachy Okwueze, Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov Ugwuanyi.

The statement quoted the governor to have said that zoing in the state had ensured fairness, peace and progress in since 1999.

“zoing is a win-win situation that prevents conflicts, unnecessary and avoidable rancour.

“I commend members of Nsukka Ezue for their stand that governoship zoing in Enugu State that has ensured fairness, justice and peace should continue,” the governor said.

The statement noted further that dignitaries present during the dialogue include: Chief Vita Abba, former Chairman of People Democratic Party in Enugu State, Prof Austin Nweze, president, Association of Nsukka professors, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo, Chairman Enugu State traditional ruler council.

Others are, LG chairmen from the senatorial district, political stakeholders, clerics, traditional rulers, captain of industry, academia, Nsukka Youth Assembly members, Gov Ugwuanyi solidarity groups, among others.