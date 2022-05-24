From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The preferred choice of the powers that be in Enugu State for the governorship of the state, may have at last been let out of the bag.

Elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, named Peter Mbah as the right choice for the job.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Announcing this to newsmen at his Amechi country home on Tuesday, Nwobodo said that as the father of Enugu State politics, he had to speak out because the governorship primary would be held on Wednesday.

He disclosed that he was the one who in 2019 invited Mbah to declare interest in the Governorship the same way the Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe invited him to run for the governorship of old Anambra State.

Nwobodo who said he had discussed the issue with Gov Ugwuanyi also stated that he had in the past five days been meeting over the matter with former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He was upbeat that the Governor would oblige this passionate request from him and give the opportunity to Nkanu East Local Government Area.

Explaining how he settled for Mbah, Nwobodo said: “As far back as October 2019, I invited a young man, Peter Mbah to run specifically for the Governor of Enugu State.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I told him, you have done well in the private sector, he had been in government too. And he’s from the part of the state that is least developed. I want somebody who would develop the state the way that I did as governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“When I was 39, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe invited me to run for governor of old Anambra State.

“Well, Peter Mbah didn’t say yes or no, but he came back to me after a few weeks to say he was ready to run for the governorship.

“I have to come out to say this because tomorrow is the primary. I want the Enugu people to vote for a peaceful person. I have been speaking to Governor Ugwuanyi on this and I believe he shares my view that Enugu needs somebody that would develop the private sector and promote peace in the state.

We need somebody that would develop the private sector, and create jobs and wealth for unemployed youths of the state.

“If you don’t have experience in the private sector, it will be difficult for you to run a state.

“Peter knows that I brought him into this race but I kept quiet because as an elder statesman, I don’t need to bandy words around.

“Tomorrow is the D-Day, and I plead for peace and appeal to the delegates to vote for a peaceful aspirant.

“For the past five days, I have been meeting with Ike Ekweremadu, I asked him to withdraw any cases in court. And I think we are succeeding.”