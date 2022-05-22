From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Fr Ejike Mbaka has prayed that God’s will be done over the gubernatorial bid of former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji.

Nnaji who is one of the frontline governorship hopefuls in the state worshipped at the adoration ground on Sunday and felicitated with the spiritual leader.

Mbaka described him as his son and a great son of Wawa land, saying that he was certain that one of his (Mbaka’s) sons will emerge as Governor of the state in next year.

“We are welcoming my son, Prof Bart Nnaji. He is one of the governorship aspirants in Enugu and he has come to be with us.

“He is a great son of Wawa, a great man in the land of Umuode, a power generator. It will be well with you. My prayer for you is that the will of God be done.

“One of my children will become the Governor after Gburugburu. We are also prayering for Gburugburu so that God will give him the wisdom, the grace, the favour to select a man after God’s own heart. That is my prayer for him in Jesus name.”

Mbaka also said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was a man of peace whose impact is felt across the state.

“The person of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is in tandem with peace. There may not be too many flyovers in Enugu but there is peace. By midnight you see the people of Enugu walking about the streets fearlessly without security.

“The white men that came here the other day assessed it and I thank God for the good people of Enugu State that supported him to achieve it. The youths of Enugu, it shall be well with you.”

On the qualities he expects from the next governor, Mbaka said he has prayed that God will help Governor Ugwuanyi to select a successor who will sustain the peace, create jobs and improve the lives of the masses.

He, however, warned that anyone who emerged and turned around to afflict the masses will be chased out of office.

“But we are praying so that God will give us someone who is sane, a tested and trusted personality, a competent hand, a father, a lover, an industrialist, a visionary, a godly person, a down to earth humble personality. We need a compassionate and empathetic personality. Someone with a good heart and a good person.

“We don’t need terrorism in this state. We don’t want to hear that this one is in this cult while the other person is in another cult and then a cult war will start. They are all our children but we need a father to be governor so he will bring the entire Enugu together. Anyone who enters Enugu will know that he has entered a land of peace.

“Because our people can survive even if you don’t help them. My prayer is that he selects a man of peace, a good man. I am not recommending anyone to him but I am praying that God puts a good man into his heart,” he said.