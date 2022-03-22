From Fred Itua, Abuja

Royal fathers from Enugu West senatorial district have given their royal blessings and the ‘Ofo’, which symbolises authority, truth, and justice, to the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, ahead of the governorship primary in the state.

This is even as Ekweremadu vowed not to disappoint the people of Enugu State if elected governor in 2023.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ekweremadu gave the assurances when he received traditional rulers of Enugu West , who paid him a solidarity visit at his Enugu residence.

Taking them through his agenda, “A Pathway to a New Enugu State,” the senator said time was ripe to apply the experience, friendship, partnership, and global contact he acquired over the years through the opportunities given to him by Enugu people to the transformation of Enugu to a model state.

“At this point, therefore, I believe it is time to focus on Enugu State and the people without whom I would not be who and what I am today.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We want to industrialise Enugu State by building at least two industries in each of the 17 local government in four years and through what we call ‘One Local government One Product’, according to comparative advantages.

“We want to develop our road infrastructure by building well-lit super highways from Enugu city to our borders with Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, and Abia and also construct a ring-road to connect all local government areas in the state. We already have people in the United Kingdom ready to assist us if elected.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘We want to deploy technology and employment to fight insecurity by providing digital security network, by setting up an efficient state-funded security outfit that can respond to an emergency in 10 minutes, by creating an Enugu State Identity Database, and setting up a Security and Public Safety Coordination Centre.

“We have developed short, medium, and long term workable plans to ensure water scarcity becomes a thing of the past in Enugu. we want to build dams and rehabilitate existing water sources and pipelines. There are both local and international contacts who have committed to helping us.

“We want to ensure there is a functional primary healthcare facility for every community, a state-of-the-art secondary healthcare facility for every local government, and also transform the ESUT University Teaching Hospital to a world-class tertiary healthcare facility…,” he said.