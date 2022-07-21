By Wilfred Eya

Former governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Enugu, Dr Peter Mbah.

Throwing his weight behind Mbah, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, ahead of next year’s general elections, Nwodo said his decision was predicated on the track records and antecedents of the duo in the private sector.

Nwodo who disclosed this yesterday at Ogbede, headquarters of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area when Mbah and his entourage paid a “thank you visit to the council area also stressed that the choice of the PDP candidate and his running mate, would secure landslide victory for the party.

Addressing party members and supporters, Nwodo who is a former National Chairman of the PDP expressed confidence that with the candidacy of Mbah and his vision for the state, Enugu State would make tremendous progress in technology, infrastructure, development and beyond.

Describing Mbah “as ICT compliant and an enabler of fourth and fifth industrial revolutions”, Nwodo promised to rally the people to vote for the party’s gubernatorial standard bearer.

He further stressed that the local government would queue behind Mbah by giving him maximum support in the election.

“We all know the position of our great party, PDP, in Enugu State. Since we formed the party in 1998, we all know that from council election to local government election, to House of assembly election, National assembly, governorship and presidential elections, Enugu State has been emerging victorious with 100 per-cent in all elective positions.

“We are praying to God that the victories will be replicated in the forthcoming 2023 elections. PDP has solved our problems and it will continue to solve our collective challenges in the near future. We thank God for these our children —Barr. Peter Mbah and Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai — that have been elected as the PDP governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively,” Nwodo added.

Extolling the innovative qualities and uncanny attributes of Mbah before the assembly of party supporters, the elder statesman said that the PDP standard bearer would be the best hands for the state having been recognised as a global player in setting the 21st century economic order.

In his words, “I will emphasize on just two or three things so that our people will be happier than they were before the coming of our visitors.

“Number one, the person our party has elected to be the governor – Barr. Peter Mbah, has discussed in details his agenda for the state. I hope he’s going to explain more when it’s time for him to talk.

“However, I am delighted that we have been able to produce resourceful persons like Peter Mbah in Enugu State. He is one of those driving the fourth generation of development in the world. You know, we had the first industrial revolution, the second, the third, and we are in the fourth. But if you have been able to discuss personally with Peter, you would appreciate the fact that he has moved from the fourth industrial revolution to the fifth industrial revolution.

“Not only is his vision global, his vision is matched with convincing methodology to actualise that vision because it is not enough to visualise what some people may think is possible. But when you visualise it and you have the roadmap to achieve it, then that vision is almost fulfilled.

“Peter has very clear roadmap to achieve what he has in mind for Enugu State. You know, my generation is analogue, but Peter is ICT compliant. So where he is likely to take Enugu State to is where the world is today. And to my understanding, his agenda is anchored mainly on economic emancipation of our people and infrastructural development of our people.

“Now the economy will solve the problem of poverty, it will solve the problem of unemployment, and when our people are gainfully employed, the question of insecurity and crime will be reduced to a minimum and with infrastructural development, people who want to empower themselves in various aspects of life have the enabling environment to dream and to actualise. That is what I take from his vision.

“And what is more exciting is when you also have the opportunity to discuss with his deputy, you see they are two gentlemen sleeping on the same bed and dreaming the same dream. Because I spoke to Ifeanyi Ossai independent of Peter, and I was asking myself whether I was talking to Peter or Ifeanyi based on their shared philosophy. He was almost explaining the same vision that his principal had enunciated. It is a synergy when two people are working in tandem; they work faster than when one person is working alone. So, I see an administration that is coming in which the governor and the deputy governor are compatible and working in synergy.

“So, my people what we have been expecting is not all I am going to reel out here because of time, and I can’t exhaust the unassailable qualities of these two candidates. I want to encourage our people to be strong and confident that these candidatures will give us an Enugu State we will be proud of.”

Responding, Mbah expressed his delight at the turnout of the party supporters despite the short notice. He informed them that he had visited with his team to appreciate their support during the party’s primary election which produced him as the standard bearer.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the state’s economy is moved to an enviable height, declaring that if elected, the people would feel the positive impacts of his administration in terms of job creations, employment, infrastructure, healthcare and security. He, however, said his visit was not meant for campaign while promising to unveil his manifesto for the state in due course.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government area, Ikenna Nwodo who hosted Mbah’s team reiterated the people’s total support for the PDP’s candidate.

According to him, it’s the mandate of the local government to ensure that total victory is secured for all the PDP’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.