Former Deputy Governor of Enugu State and a gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye, said he has withdrawn from the race of who becomes the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

A terse statement from his team quoted the former deputy governor as saying, “I want to use this opportunity to thank my supporters and team who has sacrificed time, effort and resources throughout the campaign. I also want to thank my party the PDP and His Excellency Governor Ugwuanyi.

“I am also using this opportunity to congratulate Peter Mba as the choice to succeed Governor Ugwuanyi. My family join me to wish him a well deserved success.

“I urge all my supporters to give the chosen candidate all the support as we move forward into the general elections proper.

“My desire for a progressive Enugu state is unwavering and unshaking and I will continue to do all I can for the success of the PDP and Enugu State.

“PDP remains one family. God bless you.”

