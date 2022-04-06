By David Chukwu

It is quite unfortunate that, at a time when the people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians are appreciating the enduring peace and good governance entrenched in the state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, whose unique personality is charming, decent and exceptional, insatiable politicians from the state who see themselves as demigods, owing to their acquired wealth from public service, have been making desperate efforts in a failed attempt to cause confusion because of political ambition.

One of them, who has lost out in the power play ahead of the forthcoming governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the recent resolution of the PDP South East zone directing states and constituencies to adhere to subsisting zoning arrangement, appears to want to pull down the roof. Incidentally, this is someone who has benefitted from zoning and has held elected office for two decades.

Interestingly, luck does not favour him. The latest straw that broke the camel’s back was the proclamation by the revered traditional rulers reaffirming the existing rotational zoning arrangement in Enugu State, which favours Enugu East Senatorial District to produce the next governor of Enugu State and urging all politicians in the state to respect and adhere to the established zoning arrangement.

Ever since virtually all the stakeholders from the three senatorial districts of Enugu State and beyond, including the former governors, Council of Traditional Rulers, the Forum of LG Chairmen from Enugu West Senatorial District (where the desperado comes from), Coalition of PDP council chairmen from the same Enugu West Senatorial District and the PDP South-East zone endorsed that the existing zoning arrangement in Enugu State, which favours Enugu East Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state, should be strictly adhered to, this governorship aspirant and his camp have renewed their campaign, leveling all sorts of spurious and unfounded allegations, believing that such acts would work for them as before.

In 2015, this politician deployed the same approach against Governor Sullivan Chime for not supporting his gubernatorial ambition, and for daring to replace him in the Senate. He forgot to acknowledge the fact that he succeeded in stopping Chime from going to the Senate not because of the media attacks, but because the then governor showed little interest in politics and did not exercise his political powers as the leader of the PDP in Enugu State. Now the situation is not the same.

Chime, in an interview he granted to The Sun, published on November 23, 2018, said: “In 2015, incidentally, I didn’t know my senator was actually warming up to be governor and when he heard that pronouncement (that the governorship ticket had been zoned to Enugu North Senatorial District) everywhere, every paper was full of attacks from him, attacking me, saying when did they reach such decision? Of course, I ignored him.’’

I recall that a renowned South-East-based social media influencer raised the alarm in the national dailies and other media platforms some months ago over the crass desperation to scuttle the rotational zoning arrangement in Enugu State and an unwarranted campaign of calumny against the present administration in a failed attempt to cajole the governor to yield.

He said: “These political elements have been approaching me and my colleagues with mischievous and fictitious trumped-up articles, requesting us to deploy our social media platforms to cast aspersions on the government,” revealing that “I am aware that they have also enlisted the services of some media consultants to execute their plot, as they did during the end of the past administration of Sullivan Chime, ahead of the 2015 general election.”

According to him, “This alarm has become necessary in view of the pressure being mounted on us by these politicians to accede to their selfish request, which we have rejected based on our conviction that their plot is immoral, ungodly and mischievous, as the allegations raised against the government were untrue and a clear case of political vendetta”.

Only recently, outspoken Nigerian politician, essayist, poet, lawyer and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Femi Fani-Kayode rose in condemnation of the antics of this governorship aspirant in Enugu State over the recent wild and baseless allegations peddled against the governor on social media, stressing that they are “fake, false and totally unbecoming of the identifiable individual that is sponsoring them.”

Fani-Kayode, who vouched for the governor’s integrity and decency, said: “I was mortified and disgusted by these cruel and vile allegations about a profoundly good man and I am constrained to stand up and speak out for my brother. That is what friends are for!”

He stressed that “when you see a lie, you have a duty before man and God to expose it for what it is and shoot it down,” adding that “premeditated venal and vicious lies, coupled with a heavy dosage of libel and slander against our fellow human beings, particularly when they are our compatriots, diminish us all.”

Advising the governorship aspirànt, the former minister said: “Simply because you want to be the next governor of Enugu State does not mean that you must defame and slander a good man. This is all the more so when you are in the same political party as he is.

“We should eschew the politics of hate, bitterness and division and renounce those that seek to destroy the names and hard-earned reputations of others simply because they see them as an obstacle to achieving their political aspirations.

“I pray that those behind this vicious and callous smear campaign against the governor come to terms with the fact that it does not serve them well to attempt to disgrace or destroy one of the brightest stars in the East and indeed Nigeria. I really do wonder how they sleep at night.”

From the foregoing, the onus is on the people of Enugu State and the general public, who cherish the existing peace and good governance in the state, to be wary of the antics of this desperado and rise up to condemn his selfish governorship ambition, which he pursues desperately at variance with the established rotational zoning agreement reached at a PDP State Caucus meeting of July 7, 2013, which he duly participated in.

•Chukwu wrote from Emene, Enugu