The Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor on New Media Matters, Mr. Emmanuel Jonathan, has commended the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Ayogu Eze, over his plans to discontinue the post-election battle for the unity and progress of Enugu State.

Jonathan made the commendation while reacting to Sen. Eze’s statement that he would not be a cog in the wheel of the progress of the state or do anything that would jeopardise the progress of the state.

He said that Eze’s statement was a welcome development as it signals hope for peace which would lead to infrastructural and human capital development in the state adding “the governor will now have his full sense of focus to administer quality leadership to the good people of Enugu state.

“Elections have come and gone; what Ndi-Enugu need now is development and provision of the dividends of democracy and not post-electoral battles which will pose a lot of distraction on the governor.

“Sen. Eze’s support is very much needed in the Enugu project and that is why myself and many other indigenes of the state received the overwhelming news of his promise to consider discontinuing the post-election battle with a great sense of joy and commendation.”

The governor’s aide described Eze as a great and worthy son of Enugu North senatorial zone whose vast experience and contributions will be meaningful to the development of not only Enugu North zone but the state at large adding: “It is God’s desire that at this point in time, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will be the governor of Enugu State and it is imperative that Eze joins hands with others to see that the governor achieves the best for Ndi-Enugu.”

Jonathan also commended Enugu North senatorial district delegation that visited Sen. Eze in his Enugu residence with such an important agenda which is for the wellbeing of the state at large.

He said that the delegation led by Sen. Chuka Utazi, showcased a high sense of brotherhood as they unanimously went in search of one of their own whose contribution and support is needed in the current dynamics of the politics of the state.

It would be recalled that others in the delegation were the member representing Nsukka/Igbo Eze South federal constituency and member-elect, Dr. Pat Asadu; Senator Fidelis Okoro; a former PDP state chairman, Engr. Vita Abba; the House of Representatives member-elect, Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani federal constituency, Hon. Dr. Martin Oke; PDP state deputy chairman, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha and Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters, Dr. Dan Shere.

Others included Enugu North PDP zonal chairman, Nze Michael Onyeze; Igbo-Eze South Constituency member-elect, Hon. Emeka Madu; Director-General, South East Governors’ Forum, Prof. Simon Ortuanya; Gen. Godwin Ugwoke (rtd.), Hon. IG Ishienyi, Chief Mike Ejinima, Chief Albert Edeoga, Hon. Chinedu Onuh, Arch. Innocent Agbo, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, Marcel Okwo, Prince Emeka Odoh of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Chief Crescent Attama and Prof. Ofili Ugwudioha.