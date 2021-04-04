From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A youth group under the aegis of Ikenga Nsukka-Asadu has reacted to the verbal attack on Senator Chuka Utazi who is representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly by combined youth group known as Enugu East Progressives and Enugu West Peoples Assembly, over the Senator’s comments on 2023 zoning arrangement in the state.

The youth group which frowned at the unguarded use of abusive words on the ranking Senator by youths of Enugu East and Enugu West, cautioned that further attacks on the red cap Senator would be repelled by youths of Nsukka zone, as the Senator has done no evil by his proposal.

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the youth body, Comrade Ugwu Steve and made available to news men at the weekend in Nsukka, explained that Nsukka zone by virtue of equity, balance and fairness deserves a chance to start the zoning circle in the state, having patiently waited to take the last part of the leadership rotation in the state.

“If we had told Enugu West or East to take the bottom part of the rotation, would they have accepted? The answer is no.

“So what is wrong with what the Senator has proposed? The Senator has only spoken the minds of every rational citizen of Enugu state.

“So we want to sound a strong warning to the faceless youths of Enugu West and East, to as a matter of urgency, desist from calling Senator Utazi unprintable names, or face the consequences,” Comr. Ugwu warned.

However, a statement credited to the coordinators of Youths of Enugu West and East, Engr. Obed Eneh and Chief Nnaemeka Agu, condemned the senator’s comments, while describing it as “insulting to the good people of Enugu West and Enugu East Senatorial Zones who supported Nsukka to take over the leadership of the State through the PDP.

The group further warned that “if the current zoning system is overruled, Senator Chukwuka Utazi and co will not find it easy with ndị Enugu.

It would be recalled that Senator Utazi had few days ago, during a rally organized by Odinma Nsukka, was allegedly quoted as canvassing that the other two zones in the state should allow Enugu North to field a gubernatorial candidate in 2023, having served as last zone to represent the state as governor.