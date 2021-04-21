From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Unknown gunmen have attacked Adani Police Division in Uzo-Uwani, Enugu State.

A source from the area who pleaded anonymous told Daily Sun in Nsukka on Wednesday that two police officers were killed and many others Injured while the police division was burnt down.

We stated hearing gunshots some minutes around after 2:00 am on Wednesday morning which created fear and panic in the area.

‘The attackers fled after about one hour of gunfire, after they have burnt the police division’s office, killed two officers on duty and injured many others.

‘We don’t know who the gunmen were because the incident happened almost in the night,’ he said.

Efforts to get comment from Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public relations officer (PPRO) in Enugu State, was unsuccessful as at the time of this report.

However, when contacted, Mr Hassan Yahaya, the Area Commander, Nsukka Police Area Command, confirmed confirmed the incident and said that he was already in Adani to see things for himself.

‘Yes, there was attack on Adani police division on early Wednesday morning.

‘I am there now to see things for myself, access level of destruction and casualties,’ he said.