Enugu Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) Chairman of ENSUBEB, Ikeje Asogwasaid, has said the state has carried out 1,355 verifiable projects in various primary and secondary schools across the 17 councils, under ENSUBEB and Post-Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), in line with its vision to improve the learning condition of the students.

The government disclosed that besides recruiting over 7,030 primary and secondary school teachers, it procured and distributed over 50,000 classroom furniture and other learning tools for school children and their teachers across the state.

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration also revealed that it supplied and installed computers to 490 primary and secondary schools; science equipment to 151 secondary schools, and constructed and renovated classroom blocks, offices and hostels, under PPSMB.