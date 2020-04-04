The family of the late Commissioner for Health in Enugu State, Prof Anthony Ugochukwu, has formally announced his death.

A statement signed on behalf of the family by Dr Kingsley C. Ugochukwu, stated that the late commissioner, who passed away on Friday, April 3rd, died “after a prolonged but valiant battle with chronic kidney disease.”

According to the statement, late Prof Ugochukwu “was until his death a consultant surgeon, professor of Medicine, serving Commissioner for Health, Enugu State and immediate past provost of ESUT College of Medicine, Enugu State.”