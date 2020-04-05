Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As Corona virus pandemic continues to take a devastating toll across the globe, an Enugu herbalist has said that it would be a herculean task for Nigeria to wipe the disease out.

Chief Chukwunonso Odo, an Nsukka-based herbal medicine practitioner, made this known at the weekend in a chat with Sunday Sun.

According to Odo, “Coronavirus disease popularly known as COVID-19 will be difficult to be wipe out in Nigeria. This is simply because we have neglected the use of herbal medicine in our country in pursuit of orthodox medicine that has led us to nowhere.

“Our forefathers were able to live more than one hundred years without orthodox medicine, yet they were healthy and strong.

“There are ailments which cannot be diagnosed through orthodox laboratory test, yet they are being cured with herbal medicines. If we can cure hepatitis A, B and C, which are viral disease with herbal medicine, what is Coronavirus? If we have used our medicine to cure other stronger and deadlier viral diseases, what is coronavirus? I know many people may not believe me but I have to tell you that we can cure Covid-19 with herbal medicine.”

Dr. Odo who is the Managing/Chief Executive Officer of Obataobie Herbal Medicine Nig Ltd, challenge the government to bring some COVID-19 patients for a week treatment to underscore the efficacy of his herbal products.

According to him, “Government should give me at least five Coronavirus disease patients to cure with my herbal medicine for a trial. I believe that will give them conviction that I can cure the disease.”

Asked how much it will take to treat a patient, Dr. Odo said “I know it will cost a lot of money but I am not doing it for any political, social or financial reasons. I am a catechist in Catholic Church and I am contented with what God has given me.

“All I want to prove is the efficacy of my herbal medicine and I can assure you I have solution to the Covid-19 if I am given the chance to prove it. I am a graduate of Botany from UNN and I know what I am talking about,” he said.