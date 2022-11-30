From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has waded into the herdsmen killings in Enugu communities which have seen scores dead in series of attacks.

Iwuanyanwu who just returned from a trip abroad after his 80th birthday in September equally enjoined governors of South East and the Igbo apex group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to summon an emergency meeting of political, religious and traditional rulers in attendance to resolve the herders incident at Enugu.

While sympathising with families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries in the attacks, kicked against destruction of farmlands by grazing of the cows.

Similarly, he felicitated with the victims of flood in every part of the country and advised the Federal Government to set up a committee to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

“On behalf of Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, I sympathise with all those who lost their lives in the recent attack at Enugu community and Ebonyi too, I equally appeal to the Federal Government; our people are peaceful and tolerant.

“For many years, we have lived with herdsmen and we don’t have any problem with them but our problem is when herdsmen go to destroy peoples farmland. Many people took loans (to finance the farms) only to see their whole effort gone. It is sad. That’s the problem we have.

“Federal Government should address it because it’s a serious matter. Many Igbo have lost their lives. Some fled their homes. Others had their houses demolished.

They’re passing through serious trouble. We’re appealing to the Federal Government to intensify efforts in this matter. We appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government in all these insurgencies, but it’s their duty to ensure security of lives and properties.