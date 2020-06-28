Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Enugu State, a judge of the state high court, Justice Fidelis Ngwu, has reportedly died after suffering from an undisclosed sickness.

Justice Ngwu, who was said to have been rushed to a private hospital in Enugu after suddenly falling ill on Friday, died on Saturday.

The sudden deaths of prominent personalities in the state continue to raise COVID-19 fears among residents as the cause of these deaths remain undisclosed while the number of cases of the disease continues to rise in the state.

The state House of Assembly was recently shut down following the sudden death of a member representing Isi-Uzo constituency, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze.

In an official statement, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Chief Jeff Mbah, had announced that the shutdown was precautionary while the remote and immediate cause of the legislator’s death was being ascertained.

He said the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, had ordered the closure of the complex for decontamination, as well as the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

Meanwhile, Enugu State recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 56 new cases reported in the state on Saturday.

Information obtained from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website indicates that with the new figure, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 258, with 208 active cases, 44 discharged cases and 6 deaths.