Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, (REDAN), South-East zone, has concluded arrangements to host a major Housing Summit and Exhibitions next month.

The Summit tagged Akulueuno 2019 – will hold on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Kobb Civic Center (Shoprite), Polo Park Mall, Enugu. The Summit packaged in collaboration with Goldspectra Communications Network promises to be very educative, enlightening and promotional in all ramifications.

According to the organisers, the event will bring together various stakeholders, intending off-takers and other interest groups in the Real Estate Industry to brainstorm and proffer solutions to various problems militating against the progressive and sustainable development of the industry.

“It is also designed to highlight available incentives of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria which could be tapped to benefit all classes of the society.”

They noted that South East region was strategically chosen to host the summit, to showcase the potential of the housing industry in the zone and explore the abundant investment opportunities available in the industry as well as to properly guide genuine off-takers on affordable housing schemes choices available to them.

Keynote speakers at the event include Managing Director Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria – Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Managing Director Family Homes Fund -Mr Femi Adewale, Group Managing Director, Copen Group and National President of REDAN -Mr Ugochukwu Chime, the BOT Chairman of REDAN and former Managing Director of Shelter Afrique, Nairobi – Seyi Lufadeju.

They will be looking at issues including values and sustainable finance for Real Estate development, the role of State and Federal Governments in viable policies of land ownership in support of Real Estate Development in Nigeria among others.