From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Two policemen attached to the member representing Nkanu West and Nkanu East Federal Constituency, Nnoli Nnaji, were killed on Wednesday during the local government elections in Enugu State.

Six other persons, including three unidentified persons suspected to be part of the attackers were also killed.

Efforts to reach the lawmaker were unsuccessful at press time.

However, it was learnt that the policemen were attacked at the home of the lawmaker at Akpugo in Nkanu West Council Area where they were shot dead.

Reports said the invading gunmen who attacked and destroyed the Lawmaker’s gate in his hometown also set some vehicles parked his house ablaze

In the same community, a vehicle belonging to a councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was equally torched by the hoodlums, who had earlier attacked Obeagu Amaechi in Enugu South Local Government.

The gunmen, who also attacked polling units at Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government, had earlier attacked a team of journalists covering the election.