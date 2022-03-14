From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Managing Editor of FirstNews Magazine, a leading news and entertainment magazine in South East Mr. Joseph Johnbosco, has cautioned that Nsukka Zone in Enugu State has the capacity to produce the next Governor of the state after Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, if Senator Ike Ekweremadu insists that there is no zoning arrangement for the Governorship seat in the State.

Johnbosco gave the caution in an interview with newsmen in Nsukka on Monday while reacting to media reports credited to the former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu to have asserted that the zoning system is not obtainable in the state, during an interaction with the media recently.

He said that Ekweremadu’s claims are far from reality, adding that he was at a stakeholders meeting were the zoning decision was made.

According to the Managing Editor of FirstNews Magazine, “In 1999 Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East Senatorial District was elected Governor of Enugu state and thereafter, Sullivan Chime from Enugu West Senatorial District occupied the seat uninterruptedly for another eight years and in the same order, Ugwuanyi from Enugu North Senatorial Zone was elected to occupy the seat to 2023.

“He Ekweremadu alongside other leaders of Enugu such as the then Sullivan, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, the then State Chairman of PDP, Chief Vita Abba, Chief Dubem Onyia, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, Chief Charles Egumgbe, among others were in the party meeting where the governorship position was zoned to Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023 after the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District which is presently occupied by Gov. Ugwuanyi.

“At the said meeting, it was Chief Dubem Onyia who moved the motion that the Governorship seat be rotated to Enugu North Senatorial District at the expiration of Chime’s tenure in 2015 and Sen. Ben Collins Ndu seconded the motion with an amendment by Barr. Charles Egumgbe that the governorship position should as well rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District after the expiration of the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District in 2023 after Gov. Ugwuanyi.

“If not, Nsukka zone has the capacity to retain the governorship seat given their numerical advantage,” he said.

Johnbosco maintained that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial Zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State going by the enthroned zoning principles that has allowed power to rotate among the three senatorial districts from 1999 to date.

He said that he was moved to react to the statement credited to Ekweremadu, as his profession saddles him with the responsibility of upholding the truth and conscience of the society.

Johnbosco however said that though Ekweremadu has the constitutional right to contest the 2023 governorship seat in the state, but does not have the right to change the ways and thoughts of the people of the state who appreciates the peace and rancor free contest associated with the rotation of Governorship seat in the state.

The Managing Editor commended Ugwuanyi, for making Enugu one of the most peaceful states in the country through his humane approach to issues.

It would be recalled that

Ekweremadu, had in a press conference in Enugu declared

his intention to contest for the governorship position in Enugu State in the 2023 general election, even as he urged any person with proof of where and when the zoning decision was taken to come up with it.

He was quoted to have said; “I challenge anybody who says that there was a zoning arrangement to come and say where the discussion and the agreement took place. I was the campaign manager of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani during his first term and he was not a product of zoning.

“Sullivan Chime was not a product of zoning and I was not a product of zoning either. If I was, I wouldn’t have been in the Senate for five consecutive terms.

“I don’t want to be a zonal governor but the governor of Enugu State. Whoever is talking about zoning has interest and candidates that they want to put in power.